NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8 spoilers: True crime chaos

Next week on CBS, NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8 will arrive and with it, feature a story that could be topical in some pretty unique ways.

After all, what is the focus going to be for the story ahead? Well, to some extent, think true-crime and some of the people who grow obsessed with it. There is a certain amount of danger that comes along with that, especially since a lot of podcasters and reporters get so involved in the material. Add to this, of course, all of the challenges that the Sydney team has dealing with problems in their part of the world — you have a good foundation for what is going to be an intense case!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Turkey Shoot” – When an American sailor accused of murder is shot dead, the team discovers he was the subject of a popular true-crime podcast and investigates whether a superfan took justice into their own hands, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we tend to think that this is going to be a fascinating look at vigilante justice, but there is also some great stuff coming beyond this! We also have an episode coming up featuring Antarctica. Take a look:

“South of Nowhere” – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they’re trapped in darkness for six months, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

