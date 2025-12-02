Dancing with the Stars 35: Will Terri Irwin appear?

While a Dancing with the Stars season 35 has yet to be officially confirmed, doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? The ABC ballroom competition has managed a pretty sizable comeback over the past few years, and it also did recently crown a fantastic winner in Robert Irwin.

Of course, with Robert’s win comes some pretty fascinating factoids, including that he and his sister Bindi have both now won the competition. Could their mother Terri be next?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert noted that he’s advocating for it — though Terri (who was married to the late, great Steve Irwin) seems to be a little more hesitant to take part:

“Listen, the petition to have my mom on Dancing With the Stars has begun, and I started it … I started this season, and she is firmly like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing it. That’s not for me.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m gonna wear you down,’ so let’s wear her down and get her on there, because I think she would be great.”

Ultimately, there is a lot of time for Terri to decide, as the next season would not premiere until at least the fall. Still, we tend to think that casting considers people year-round, and what we are going to see moving forward here is a combination of social-media names, nostalgic actors, athletes, and other people who will almost certainly generate some discussion. We do think that they have figured out a great formula for success over time here, and we do not think there is any reason why this should change now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

