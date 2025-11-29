Dancing with the Stars 35: Emma Slater wants Nathan Fielder

At this point, we recognize that we are months away from knowing the case for Dancing with the Stars season 35. However, at the same time, isn’t there still fun that comes in discussing it? At the very least, we think so, especially when it comes to a creative choice that is Nathan Fielder.

On paper, you can argue that this idea is completely absurd and there is almost no way that the comic actor would do it. However, given what we saw him do on The Rehearsal season 2, it honestly feels like he’s unpredictable enough to actually do it.

Speaking on TikTok, DWTS pro Emma Slater is actually the one to suggest the casting:

“I know who I want to dance with next season on Dancing with the Stars, and that is Nathan Fielder, of the genius that is The Rehearsal and Nathan for You … And if you haven’t watched these, he is a national treasure. This human is hilarious, and I’m obsessed with him and lots of people are. He would be amazing on Dancing with the Stars.

“I have no idea if he can dance, and if I was to guess, I’d say he possibly can’t — sorry Nathan if you’re watching, maybe you can — but if I was to take a wild guess, I would say that he wasn’t the most natural dancer, but we would have the best time and I’m obsessed with him. So, Nathan Fielder, I’m calling you out.”

Of course, our dream at this point is that Fielder does the entire season while simultaneously pretending that he is an actual professional dancer. Slater would actually be the perfect partner for him, given her experience working with funny contestants like Andy Richter.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

