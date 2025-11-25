Dancing with the Stars 35: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars today on ABC, is there a chance that a season 35 is coming? If so, when could it premiere?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting the inevitable here for the moment: There is going to be another season coming on the network. This may not be officially confirmed at the moment, but it feels like a foregone conclusion. Over the past few years the long-running ballroom competition has seen a resurgence in popularity, one fueled in part by Stars and pros becoming even more versed in social media. While some of the campiness of the show is still there, at the same time the show does feel more competitive these days. We have seen that now when it comes to both the environment in the ballroom and among all of the individual fan bases.

While it is far too early to learn about the cast for Dancing with the Stars season 35, our hope is that we are going to learn more about them in the spring or summer. Meanwhile, the plan here is for the net edition of the show to arrive at some point next fall. If that happens, we do think that we’re going to be more than happy with what we see.

Will there be any changes with the format?

We doubt it. There will probably be more theme weeks and while there was some controversy about Andy Richter making it as far as he did this season, DWTS has always been a popularity contestant. Why would we sit back and act as though anything is super-different at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

