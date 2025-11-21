Dancing with the Stars 34 finale spoilers: Freestyles & more!

The Dancing with the Stars 34 finale is coming to ABC net week, and there are still five different pairs of Stars and pros left. Who will win?

Well, we still do not personally think that there is anything altogether dramatic going on there, as we would be very-much surprised if the season ends and Robert Irwin is not the champ. He easily is the most popular contestant left, but we recognize that underdog stories can still happen! We also tend to think that freestyles can be game-changers if you have a routine that genuinely surprises people.

You can see below all the different choices from the remaining contestants and remember, there are two separate rounds to the show at this point.

Judges’ Choice Round:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Paso Doble to “Stampede” by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

(Fun fact: Alexander Jean is the name of Mark Ballas’ musical duo with BC Jean.)

Freestyle Round:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Freestyle to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports car” by Tate McRae.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Freestyle to “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Freestyle to “Something In The Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Freestyle to “I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line)” by District 78.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Freestyle to “Motivation” by Normani.

We do tend to think that Irwin performing to “The Nights” will be what seals the deal, but at the same time, Daniella does do an amazing job with freestyles! We’ll wait for the end results before we rule anyone out.

What do you think about some of these choices entering the big Dancing with the Stars 34 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

