Is Doc new tonight on Fox, December 2, 2025?

Is Doc new tonight on Fox? Is there so much more of the medical drama to look forward to at this point?

There is of course quite a bit to share within this piece, but let’s just begin here by sharing some of the bad news: There is nothing more coming on the network in just a matter of hours — even though Murder in a Small Town is still on the air tonight with the season 2 finale. The plan instead is for Doc to return in January, and there is a good bit of the story still to come.

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a much better sense of what is coming up here start to finish, which of course begins with a revenge plot that could extend far beyond just Amy. There are new and surprising cases ahead and beyond just that, jeopardy could come from some pretty surprising places.

So what will the long-term future hold for this show?

While a lot remains to be seen, at the same time we tend to think there are reasons aplenty for cautious optimism. Remember at the moment that this seems to be one of the most popular shows that Fox has and beyond that, we do also think that it fits within the financial model that they are currently trying to work under.

If you are looking specifically for more details about the next episode, our hope is that come the end of this month, some of those will start to emerge. It may be a long wait, but honestly, we hope that it ends up being worthwhile.

What do you most want to see moving into Doc when it returns to Fox?

