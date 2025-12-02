Dancing with the Stars holiday special start time, what to expect

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the Dancing with the Stars holiday special arrive — so what can you expect?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that “Dancing with the Holidays” is not meant to be some competitive outing. Instead, it is a fun and festive hour-long event that begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. You are going to see humor, glitz, and some fun routines themed around the holiday season. Even if you decide to not watch it live, this easily feels like something that you can stream later closer to Christmas Day itself.

In general, ABC has not necessarily released a ton of info about this special in advance, save for a brief synopsis from a press release earlier this year:

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.

Based on some of the previews that are out there, it does feel like much of the special was taped in advance though honestly, that does make sense. Given that it is shorter than a standard episode and there is no voting component, you can shift things so that it is much easier from a production point of view. We just hope that it is a great time and beyond just that, we do wonder if this is something that could become an annual tradition depending on what the ratings end up being. For now, we would say that this is definitely something in play.

In the end, we’re just excited to sit back and enjoy what some of the pros have cooked up — and also what sort of surprises we get.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

