American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Dec. 2025 update

With us now moving into December 2025, are we closer at all to an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date? What about more details on what is ahead?

Well, we are aware that for a significant chunk of this calendar year, we were waiting to get some sort of news here at all. That changed with the recent revelation that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and a number of other familiar faces will be back. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to be seeing it on FX or Hulu for quite some time.

Our general feeling, at least for the time being, is that we are going to be seeing the franchise return moving into the fall of 2026. After all, remember the fact that this is a show that does really well around Halloween. Also, executive producer Ryan Murphy seems to have some other stuff on the docket here first. Take, for starters, the upcoming series The Beauty, more Monster, and possibly even more All’s Fair, which was recently renewed. At the same time, though, it remains unclear what the timelines for these shows will be like.

In general, we do not expect too much more on American Horror Story this month — though in general, it does remain our hope that the new season delivers a wide array of scares and unexpected developments. These are, after all, some of the things that this show has done a fantastic job of hitting over the years when it is at its best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t quite the case with Delicate, but we would say that New York City was one of the series’ most underrated and that 1984 is still very much underrated.

