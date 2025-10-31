American Horror Story season 13: Jessica Lange returning!

Today, executive producer Ryan Murphy dropped a major Halloween surprise when it comes to American Horror Story season 13. After all, we now know the full cast!

If you head over to the EP’s official Instagram today, you can see a video that confirms that for the first time in countless seasons, Jessica Lange is going to be a part of the next chapter. This comes on the heels of her previously downplaying the possibility of a return. We had heard for some tie that both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were likely to return, and that has been confirmed alongside a number of other franchise veterans including Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Emma Roberts, and Angela Bassett. There is also one newcomer to the franchise here in Ariana Grande, who worked with Murphy previously on Scream Queens.

At the moment, there are not any further teases on the story of season 13 but at the same time, do we really need to share anything more to be grateful? Our feeling is that this season could be a culmination of a lot of what we’ve seen on the franchise over the years, whether it be shocking moments, great characters, and of course elaborate themes.

Now, if there is one last question we have to wonder at present, it is whether or not season 13 is going to be the final one. For now, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised given that this cast feels almost akin to a final curtain call. We personally think that this show really doesn’t ever have to end, though, depending on the story that is designed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

