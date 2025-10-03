American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Oct. 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of October?

On paper, you can argue that this is the perfect time to get more news out there on the show and for good reason. It is spooky season! If there is ever a time to get some more news out there, isn’t this it? It is also crazy to think that it has been, more or less, a year and a half since season 12 concluded — and still, everyone is keeping quiet on the future of the franchise.

We do think that another chapter of the show is going to come around eventually, mostly because executive producer Ryan Murphy and/or other notable names have yet to suggest anything less. Our general thinking is that Sarah Paulson could be involved and if that turns out to be the case, there are reasons aplenty to rejoice.

Unfortunately, the reality here is that Murphy has been working on other things as of late, and that includes the legal drama All’s Fair. This is a part of the reason why even though we think that more news is going to be coming on season 13, there is no guarantee that it is going to come this month. It may be a total toss-up in that way.

If there is one thing we want to know soon…

Is there a chance that season 13 is the final one for the franchise? At the very least, this is a possibility that we have to entertain at this point — regardless of whether or not we want to. In theory, you can argue that it will be around for some time still.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

