American Horror Story season 13: A Ryan Murphy update

For the first time in months, we have at least some sort of update on American Horror Story season 13 — so what exactly is happening?

Well, if you flash back for a moment to the end of last year, executive producer Ryan Murphy noted that he was hoping to get some longtime cast members back for the next chapter of the anthology. Since that time, though, there has been a sense of relative quiet … but that is at least starting to change.

Responding to a comment on Instagram (one mostly about his upcoming series American Love Story), Murphy noted that he and Sarah Paulson are “cooking up something cool” for the next season. He did not exactly suggest that the new season will be airing anytime soon, but this is nice just from the vantage point of knowing that it is still in the works and we do not have to worry about that.

As for whether or not season 13 is going to be the final one, we are well-aware of the fact that FX has not ordered more beyond this — also, it is not lost on us that Murphy may be trying to get the old band together as some sort of last hurrah. However, it honestly feels like the Horror Story franchise is one that could go on forever, mostly because there are new cast members who could constantly appear and this is one of those shows that could easily reinvent itself time and time again.

For the time being, we just hope that the next season is all sorts of crazy and surprising — and also washes the bad taste away that Delicate left in our mouths.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

