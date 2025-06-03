American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we will hear more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of June? How long is FX going to keep us waiting in general?

We know that it was years ago at this point that the network formally renewed the long-running Ryan Murphy show through season 13; meanwhile, the twelfth season, subtitled Delicate, arrived last spring. We’ve been stuck waiting since, and the last thing we heard from the producer was months ago noting that he would love to get some of the early stars from the franchise back together. (Jessica Lange has noted that she is not interested in coming back.)

As fantastic as it would be to get some season 13 news this month, we are at a point where we are somewhat lost in the wilderness on this. If information comes out, it could be a surprise both to us and a lot of the industry. Murphy has been working on some other projects, and there is also the future of another show in Grotesquerie that also needs to be addressed at some point. You could make an argument that one of them could film as the summer goes along and with that, a fall premiere date is possible … but that is certainly not going to be announced in the near future.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to us with American Horror Story is that this is not even a show that is fundamentally that tough to get together, mostly because you could hire a new writer like we saw with season 12 and just let their imagination run wild. There are no real limitations to what a season can or cannot be; yet, you are still inhibited by getting the right cast and crew together. It is possible that a delay is due to that but even still, very few are saying.

Are you hoping to get some more news on American Horror Story season 13 in the near future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

