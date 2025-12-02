Stranger Things series finale run time officially confirmed

If you have not heard as of yet, the series finale for Stranger Things is going to be coming on Netflix (and in theaters) on New Year’s Eve. Given the notorious run times for this particular show, we imagined that there was going to be something substantial to cap this story up.

Thankfully, we do have some more news about it now. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the final episode is currently slated to run for two hours and five minutes. That makes it worthy of a theatrical release, and also ensures that there is a ton of time for all the various loose ends to be properly tied up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in order to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

As for what else we know about the final chapter right now, the title here is “The Rightside Up” and it is directed by the Duffer Brothers themselves. There is obviously a tremendous amount of pressure that comes with the last episode coming on the air, mostly because finales are notoriously polarizing for a wide array of shows out there. We imagine that some of the sequences are going to be vast, expansive, and action-packed. Ultimately, would you really want anything else from the show? We’re sure that there is going to be a good bit of nostalgia packed in here for a certain moment in time.

For the time being, let’s just remember that prior to the series finale, there are more episodes coming on Christmas. This will better set the stage for the endgame, and hopefully give us a little more hope in the future of Hawkins.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things now, including more about the upcoming spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into the Stranger Things series finale?

Do you think the theatrical release is going to be a good thing for the fans? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







