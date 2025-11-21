Stranger Things spin-off: Creators on discussions with Netflix

With the arrival of Stranger Things season 5 coming to Netflix sooner rather than later, it makes some sense to look more towards the future. Now that we’ve said this, what exactly will said future look like?

For a long time now, it has been clear that the Duffer Brothers are working on something with the streaming service, even if they are keeping a lot of the cards close to the vest. Luckily, we have at least reached the point where there are larger internal discussions, and we could be getting close to the series coming to fruition.

Speaking on all of this further in a new chat with Deadline, here is some of what Matt Duffer had to say:

“We are moving forward with it. Netflix, they finally know what it is. We held it. They were so frustrated … We just would not tell them. Finn [Wolfhard] guessed what it was. So he was the only one who knew … They’re very excited behind it there. I’m really excited about the team we’ve assembled that I can’t talk about without potentially getting into trouble, but we’ll put out more information soon. We’re trying to get it to go pretty quickly. So hopefully it’s gonna happen soon.”

In the end, we think do not think we are going to hear a lot more until Stranger Things itself wraps up, largely because this is what makes the most sense. Why juggle to promote multiple shows at once? We also would be shocked if we were to see another series until either 2027 or 2028, so that is another thing to keep in mind.

