Survivor 49 episode 11 sneak peek: Sophi contemplates her move

Wednesday night will bring Survivor 49 episode 11 to CBS and with that, the chance is there for there to be some utter chaos.

So who is at the center of it? This time around, it is none other than Sophi. She is arguably in the most powerful spot in the game at this point, as she has been a vote for Savannah and Rizo; yet, she also is aware of the fact that if she goes to the end with the two of them, she loses. She has to do something about it, so is now the time to do that?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for what is ahead featuring Sophi starting up a conversation with Sage. It seems from her confessionals that she is ready to make the flip, but will she actually go through with it? That is the mystery for the time being.

One of the big issues that we know Sophi potentially faces here is timing. For example, what happens if Savannah wins immunity and then Rizo goes ahead and uses his idol? That is what makes all of it so difficult at this point in the game. The biggest thing that really could be done is to use the Knowledge Is Power Advantage on Rizo and in all honesty, it would be crazy to miss out on that opportunity — if you really want to make a move, that is. At least for now, this feels like one of the ways to properly ensure that you at least have something specific to speak of once you make it to the jury … though it does make you a bigger threat leading up to it.

