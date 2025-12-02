St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Joyce’s past

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 7. Want to know more about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s note that while we are in the midst of the holiday season, we have yet to reach the final episode of 2025. That honor goes instead to the December 15 installment. There is still a lot to be exciting about when it comes to what is ahead, whether it be great guest stars or a chance to learn more about Joyce’s past.

If you look below, you can see the full St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates on what is ahead:

12/08/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Monday) : Ron and Alex react very differently to a seemingly selfless patient. Joyce runs into an old flame. Matt helps Bruce find a new best friend. *Guest Stars: David Hornsby, Paul Scheer and Al Madrigal TV-14

How are the ratings this season?

It has been a while since we’ve done some sort of check-in on this, and let’s just go ahead and note that there is a decent amount to be excited about here! The comedy is actually up a tick in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1, and that is honestly not an easy thing to pull off when you consider for moment that comedies do not always have strong numbers at this particular point in TV history. We’ll see if it can keep it up for the rest of the season, though we do think that NBC is going to give it a promotional boost to the best of their ability. They recognize the long-term value here, especially since St. Denis does really encapsulate the sort of workplace comedy that has done rather well for them over the years.

