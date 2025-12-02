All’s Fair season 1 episode 8, 9 spoilers: Finale event

Next week on Hulu, be prepared to see something pretty darn big courtesy of All’s Fair season 1 episode 8 plus episode 9. Rather than stretching out the rest of the legal drama, you are going to see it as a jam-packed two-part event! We tend to think that within these, we are going to see some dramatic and potentially absurd stories play out. Also, loose ends from this season could in theory be tied up.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger? Well, nothing has been even close to confirmed on that subject as of yet, but here is your reminder that the streaming service did recently renew the show for a season 2. Ryan Murphy and the rest of the team may not have known this would happen while they were putting together these stories, but they could have still put one together out of optimism.

If you want to learn a little more about these All’s Fair episodes now, we’ve got you covered — go ahead and take a look below.

Season 1 episode 8, “Oh Jesus!” – The firm considers a new addition. Carr takes a partner of her own.

Season 1 episode 9, “Interior Law Offices” – Carr makes a to-do list. Liberty discovers marriage can be messier than divorce.

In general, our hope is that we do see a way that, somehow, Carr manages to stick around as a foil after this season. While there are times that some of her antics bordered on cartoon villain, she has also had some remarkable moments of vulnerability. Also, let’s not forget that Sarah Paulson is one of the greatest performances that Ryan Murphy consistently relies on. One of the last things that we’d want at this point is to see her go away before the next season airs.

