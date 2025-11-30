Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize that the series has been off the air as of late; is that changing?

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by talking about things from a schedule point of view, even if it does not make a lot of people happy: There is no new installment of the show tonight. Beyond that, there are no plans for more through the rest of the year. The finale has already aired, and the brilliant piece on local media will be the dramatic send-off to 2025. All things considered, this is actually a bit more pleasant than how we have seen some past seasons of the show air. Whether or not that is a sign of things to come, of course, remains to be seen.

So when are you going to see more Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? Think, more than likely, around the middle of February. While not too much is known about an exact date as of yet, we tend to think it is fair to anticipate that the show is going to be back at some point after the Super Bowl. We expect another 30 or so episodes focused on a wide range of unpredictable things.

Is there a chance that there may be more web exclusives or something else to keep us entertained in the interim? For the time being, let’s just throw a big-old “never say never” out there when it comes to that. We know that there are sometimes segments that are recorded in advance and technically, we have already seen one courtesy of some of Oliver’s commentary related to Air Bud, one of the most random feature films to be focused on out there.

