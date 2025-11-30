Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: New Helen George tease

In less than one month, you are going to have a chance to dive into the Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special. So what will make this one especially notable?

Well, one of the things that has been notable over the years here with the British drama is the presence of Christmas itself. Not all of them are extremely cheery all of the time. Also, there are some that are as far removed from Poplar as possible. While we know that there are some elements this year that could equate to a fish-out-of-water story, there is also going to be something that is both classic and rather fun. What we are talking about here ultimately is a Christmas parade, one that is going to give everyone an opportunity to have some fun.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure more reactions and reviews!

Speaking per the official Call the Midwife Instagram page, here is what star Helen George had to say:

“I get to take part in a Christmas parade where we travel along on a very Christmassy-looking van with these incredible costumes. I wear an angel costume. It’s probably the favourite costume I’ve ever worn. It’s got a 1970s twist. It’s a beautiful white coat with a fur trim and angel wings coming out of the back, and then these really cool glittery stars. For me, it was a lot of fun dressing up. This is probably one of the most Christmassy Christmas specials we’ve ever done!”

Meanwhile, Molly Vevers added the following:

“I loved filming the Christmas parade. It was so much fun. Renee, Natalie and I were all angels on the float, and we had to have a stunt coordinator because it was technically a stunt! We were tied to the float with these invisible ropes so that we could do sort of Angel acting. It felt like Mission: Impossible!”

Remember that regardless of if you are in the UK or the US, you are going to see the Christmas Special on December 25. There is so much to prepare for already!

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the Call the Midwife Christmas Special this year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







