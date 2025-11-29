NCIS season 23 episode 7 sneak peek: Questioning a priest?

After a brief hiatus NCIS season 23 episode 7 is slated to run on CBS next week, and doesn’t it already seem like a good time? While there may be a few character-specific plot points thrown in here at some point, a big part of it is going to be about the case.

Or, in particular, a case that requires members of the team venture into specific directions that are a little bit unexpected. How else do you imagine that a priest ends up in an interrogation room?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for the next installment that features McGee and Torres questioning what they can and cannot do when it comes to a member of the clergy. As it turns out, this may be someone with military history and beyond just that, a person who could have important information. Parker seems to be far more keen to go through with questioning him than anyone else, and we are left to wonder if that is due simply to his rogue-like ways at times. We have seen him be more okay with taking risks than anyone, so why would that change at this point?

The fact that this particular episode is titled “God Only Knows” serves as a tongue-in-cheek signal to the sort of stuff that we are getting here. Insofar as a personal story goes, the only thing that we can go ahead and note here is that Jimmy is going to be inching closer to telling Parker the truth about his mother. This is a thread that has dangled for a significant chunk of the season so far!

