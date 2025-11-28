Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, November 28?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? We hardly blame anyone out there who is excited to dive into the next chapter of the crime drama after a strong start the past several weeks. We have been lucky to get to know the Silver family while at the same time, also see the story of Danny Reagan continue. There have been multiple cameos from his former Blue Bloods co-stars, and who knows what else the future will hold?

Unfortunately, this is where we’ve got some bad news when it comes to the present, as there is no installment of the series on the air tonight. The plan at present is for the show to return on December 5, and we’re lucky that there are three more installments coming before the month is over. That means so much more to prepare for!

Do you want to get a few more details now on what is ahead? Then just take a look at the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 7, “Baggage Claim” – Lena’s pursuit of justice forces Danny into an unexpected role reversal, while Sarah faces a personal dilemma that tests her resolve. Meanwhile, Mae contends with political pressure, and Sean and Jonah uncover more than they anticipated during a routine case, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 8, “In the Name of the Father, And of the Son … ” – Danny and Lena’s investigation into a robbery gone wrong quickly turns personal, pushing Lena to devise a bold plan that tests Mae’s boundaries. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah face rising tensions with Boston’s firefighters, and Sarah clashes with boyfriend Seth over family discipline, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 9, “Collateral Damage” – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah’s anger over his father’s death threatens to unravel fragile family ties, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Dec. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

After these installments air, let’s also hope that the net chapter of the series launches early in the new year — and that there is plenty to be stoked about there, as well.

