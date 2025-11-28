Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, November 28, 2025?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? If you are eager already to learn more about the spin-off show and its future, it is hard to blame you! This is a series that has gotten off to a solid start, and we know there is a temptation here to want more sooner rather than later.

Now, of course, is where we have to share the bad news — you’re going to be waiting for a while to get the Morena Baccarin series back on the air. Due to tonight being Black Friday and a significant travel day for a lot of people, the decision was made to hold off on new episodes until December 5. That is a significant amount of time to wait and yet, we tend to think it will be worth it.

Why are we so confident? Well, the answer to that is simple, as there are three installments coming throughout December. To learn more about them right now, all you have to do is look below…

Season 1 episode 7, “Glory Days” – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies and abuse of power at the school, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 8, “Death & Taxes” – As growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon (FIRE COUNTRY’s Diane Farr), on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 9, “Crucible, Part 1” – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater’s most power families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

