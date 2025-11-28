The Amazing Race 38 episode 11 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing The Amazing Race 38 episode 11 — and the stakes are clearly higher than ever. There are only two episodes left and with that, the four teams remaining are going to be more competitive than ever.

Now, with that being said, is there really any tension when it comes to a possible winner at this point? Jag & Jas have dominated the race with the exception of Tucker & Eric’s winning streak — and because they are gone, they don’t have to worry about them anymore. Really, Kyland & Taylor, Izzy & Paige, and Joseph & Adam have to focus on beating them more than anything else, and they may not have a U-Turn or anything else to think about at this point. Instead, it is all about the tasks as this European adventure now shifts over to Paris.

If you look below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 38 episode 11 synopsis with more news on what is ahead:

“The Can’t Can’t” – In the penultimate leg, the final four teams race through Moulin Rouge, the Eiffel Tower and other iconic Paris locations, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 3 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that this leg is going to be especially fun from a geography perspective, mostly due to the fact that we are getting to see places far more famous than anything that we have for the better part of the season. Also, we do think that there is a great underdog story here with Izzy & Paige. Just remember for a moment that once upon a time, it did not look like they were going to get past being far behind a lot of other teams.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Amazing Race 38 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

