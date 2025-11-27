The Amazing Race 38 episode 10: Who was eliminated?

Given that there were only five teams left in The Amazing Race 38 episode 10, there was obviously going to be a tough elimination at the end. So who ended up going home so close to the finale?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that in the first fifteen minutes, it made sense that Taylor & Kyland would be the two who left the competition. After all, they got unfortunately stuck on a later flight than the rest of the teams! They had to find a way to not just come back, but do so in a relatively short amount of time where there was not a lot of room for error.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE AMAZING RACE reviews!

Unfortunately, this is where some of this errors arrived for Jack & Chelsie. First, we saw Jack struggle to some extent when it came to finishing the flower-themed Roadblock. After that, they followed what has been a major trend for them for a significant chunk of the season: They got lost. That caused them to eventually fall behind Taylor & Kyland, who performed really well in all of the various tasks that they had to do.

After Jag & Jas won their fifth leg this season, we saw Izzy & Paige end up finishing in their best position of the entire competition (2nd). They are starting to get hot at the right time and that is great news for them.

Now, who actually was eliminated?

This is where that bad news does come into play here for Jack & Chelsie. They did make it really far and they should celebrate that — especially with Jack being older than a good chunk of the cast. Unfortunately, their undoing really had more to do with being able to navigate than any particular task — it was a major issue they never were able to fix.

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 38 episode 10?

Do you think the right team was sent out? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







