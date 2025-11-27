Macy’s Parade 2025 start time, lineup of performers

Tomorrow morning on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade arrive. So what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost here, let’s begin by noting that this Parade is officially going to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, though an encore version will air at 2:00 p.m., as well. There’s plenty of chances to check it out, especially if you are on the West Coast and don’t get up early.

As for who you are going to see take part in the Parade this year, there is a pretty wonderful roster! Just think along the likes of Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and special correspondent Sean Evans will also make appearances.

Meanwhile, per a press release “the 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, 4 ballonicles, 28 floats, 14 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.”

In general, we do not think that the Macy’s Parade is out to do anything here that fundamentally changes what we have come to know and love over the years and at the same time, that is absolutely not their focus. So much of this comes down to nostalgia, of being able to watch so many different things year after year. We are certainly eager to see an even bigger celebration next year, which is when the 100th anniversary of the grand event is going to happen.

