Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A bigger mess

As we get prepared to see Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV this week, do you want to learn more about what is ahead?

Well, when it comes to Kristen Wiig and her character of Maxine, things are about to go from bad to worse and for a pretty clear reason — when the feds are after you, there’s not that much that you can do. You can try to get them off your tail, but doing that is 1) not easy and 2) prone to cause you even more problems. These are things you have to be collectively prepared for on some level.

To get some more news on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Palm Royale season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

The feds pursue Maxine, who further damages her reputation by attempting to compromise the investigation. Robert tries to hide Norma’s secret.

Ultimately, we do not think that episode 4 is going to end with Maxine being caught and that’s it, mostly for the simple reason that this is a fairly abrupt and not altogether exciting end to this story. There is a lot more room for twists and turns here, and we tend to think that her slippery nature is what makes this character so exciting. Right when you think you’ve got a pretty good idea of what the character is going to do, she will somehow still find a way to surprise you. There is a lot left to go here, and that means everything from comedic moments to more big-name performers — the sort of stuff that this series is already known for.

Remember now that viewership will determine whether or not we get a Palm Royale season 3 after the fact! While the series is a part of Apple TV’s top ten list, it is currently lagging behind some other recent originals. We hope it is still strong enough for us to get more…

