The Bachelorette spoilers: More on Taylor Frankie Paul, filming

For those who are currently not aware, filming for The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul is going to air on ABC next year. We certainly believe that there is going to be a lot of drama, especially when you think about what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s history on reality TV. This is one of the reasons why the show cast her at this point — they want a spark for a franchise that has been stuck in place over the past little while.

So while you wait for the show to come back, do you want to see a behind-the-scenes video? Let’s just say that you are more than happy to help.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a behind-the-scenes preview that features Paul along with host Jesse Palmer, where she does his best to teach him some TikTok dances. Is this silly? 100%, but this is a season of the show trying to lean into all of this. From their vantage point, they clearly see no real reason to avoid going this route. All things considered, why would they?

As we do move forward now, we really do think that the success of this season of The Bachelorette is going to be based almost entirely on some of the guys. If they are compelling and capable of causing a lot of drama, things could be really fun. Yet, despite all of the social-media hoopla that exists around the show, you also do need people who are there for the “right reasons.” You do want some guys who want a serious relationship on the other side of this, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

