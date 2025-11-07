The Bachelorette: Taylor Frankie Paul on casting controversy

If you have not heard as of yet Taylor Frankie Paul is going to be the star of the next The Bachelorette season, and there are a lot of opinions out there all about it.

Based on much of what we’ve seen so far, there are a lot of longtime viewers skeptical of having an already-famous reality star as the lead. This is the first time in ages that a main Bachelor or Bachelorette is not a former contestant, and that’s without even noting some past headlines associated with the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.

Now that we’ve said all of that, Paul is making it clear that she is not shying away from her past or anything she’s done. Yet, she is still hoping that viewers give her a chance. Here is at least some of what she said recently to The Hollywood Reporter:

I feel like it’s very fair to see some things and be like, “Oh, not a fan,” if you’re looking at just very few things. What I will say is maybe tune in to make sure you’re really getting a read on who and how I am. Because if you'[ve] not really seen anything [I’m in], then you maybe only know my news headlines, which maybe aren’t the prettiest ones. I feel like if you were to ever watch me, hear my story, I think I come off a little bit differently than people would just assume. I think maybe just give me a shot and see, and then at the end, if you’re still like, “Nah,” then that’s up to them. But until then, I would just maybe give me a shot at just seeing who I am, really. That would be my only ask.

Of course, this franchise has certainly drawn controversy before for casting choices — and really, we tend to think the success of a season is more about the contestants than the lead. We’ll just have to say if that is the case here.

