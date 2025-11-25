Dancing with the Stars 34 finale: Does Robert Irwin have rib injury?

The finale for Dancing with the Stars 34 is coming on ABC tonight and on paper, it seems like Robert Irwin is the favorite to win. However, is there a chance that his scores could be impacted by something he is dealing with behind the scenes?

In a new post on TikTok, the wildlife conservationist’s partner Witney Carson indicated that Irwin is dealing with a rib injury: “Robert’s ribs have been killing him, and more will be revealed on Tuesday.” She noted that a lot of the wear and tear of the season has caused some issues for them both over the past several days.

In general, one of the things that does get overlooked sometimes with DWTS is just how physically demanding it can be at this point. These are people who have been vigorously training full-time over the past few months and even if you are in good shape going in, it is still difficult. That is without noting the musicality and patience required in order to learn a lot of these routines.

Now, we tend to think that Robert is far from the only contestant dealing with injuries at this point. Remember what Elaine Hendrix went through earlier this season? Meanwhile, multiple other contestants have dealt with ailments, pain, and also just mental anguish. Yet, through all of it, we tend to think that the contestants are more than happy to be there. This is one of those life-changing experiences that you carry with you for a significant chunk of your life. We just have to hope that everyone feels happy with their performance this season, no matter if they finish in first or closer to the back of the pack.

