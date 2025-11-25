NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Young Dwayne Pride cast!

We have known for a little while now that NCIS: Origins season 2 was going to be introducing a younger version of Dwayne Pride. This man ends up becoming the boss on NCIS: New Orleans, and he also has a longstanding relationship with one Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Now, today we are lucky to officially know who is going to be playing the part! According to a new report from Deadline, Only Murders in the Building actor Shea Buckner is going to be appearing on the show in this role. The logline for the character suggests that he “is a newly minted Probationary Special Agent from the NIS Panama office in the prequel series. He has a history with Gibbs (Austin Stowell), and the two must resolve their past tension as they go undercover on a case.”

Our general feeling here is that Pride’s introduction is meant to map out another part of Gibbs’ early years with the organization that will eventually be called NCIS, and we also tend to think this is a nice nod to the spin-off show, which lasted for several series but has been long overlooked within the larger franchise. We’ve missed it in a way, as the show had such a charm about it thanks in part to the characters and its more free-wheeling approach.

Of course, the good thing about bringing in Dwayne at this point is that there’s a good chance that we’re going to see him here or there in a recurring capacity. This is a world that you can establish a deep bench of people, who you can bring back here and there in the weeks and months ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

