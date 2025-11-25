Wednesday season 3 spoilers: Eva Green set as Ophelia

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about Wednesday season 3 over at Netflix, we have it via the following: Eva Green is set to play the part of Aunt Ophelia.

The big news today was confirmed in a new report over at Deadline, and it does mark the first official casting news that we have for the next chapter of the series. Ophelia was teased at the end of the season 2 finale, so we have been rather lucky to know for a while now that she would be coming as a major part of the series in some shape or form.

Is Green the perfect Wednesday casting for the character? We tend to think so, and largely for one simple reason: She has the resume of playing all sorts of roles. Think back to her iconic turn on Casino Royale to learn more about her action experiences. Meanwhile, she took on horror with multiple seasons of Penny Dreadful, one of the more underrated shows over the course of the past several years. We do think she’ll bring a range of emotions to the character and now, we just have to hope that the story lives up to some of the hype.

As great as it is to learn about Green’s casting, at the same time we do not think we are going to see the Jenna Ortega show back before too long. Based on where things stand at present, the absolute earliest we imagine we will see the show is at some point moving into the end of next year or early 2027. It could be a whole loot later than that when you think about a lot of the visual effects that are required to pay off something like this.

