Wednesday season 3 premiere date: A November 2025 update

We are now a handful of days into November and with that in mind, why not get into a larger Wednesday season 3 discussion? The Jenna Ortega series has already been renewed and at this point, we tend to think that behind the scenes, there are a lot of different elements of the story that are already put together.

So is there a chance that we are going to have more news on the future of the series before too long? Or, is a really long wait still ahead? Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and break this down further, shall we?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that Netflix is never the sort of streaming service to rush things along, and we certainly do not think that this is going to happen here. If we are lucky, we are going to be seeing Wednesday back with season 3 in 2027. Filming will likely take place next year and because we are still a ways away, there is not that much of a reason for another announcement to come out. November for this show is going to be a time of waiting.

If there is one bit of good news we can share at present, it is simply this: There’s no real reason to think that we’re going to be seeing as long of a wait as the one between seasons 1 and 2. The delays that time around were due mostly to scheduling compounded by the industry strikes of 2023. We already have a great sense of what the future will hold for Wednesday given some of the big finale reveals. Just how crazy are things going to get? Be prepared for almost everything…

