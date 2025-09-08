Wednesday season 3: What Catherine Zeta-Jones wants

We are rather lucky at this point to know that a Wednesday season 3 is coming — though there are a lot of finer details that remain unclear. Take, for starters, what is going to happen following that Ophelia cliffhanger.

Also, what is going to happen when it comes to the remainder of the Addams Family? While we do tend to think that Jenna Ortega’s character will be front and center for the show, we imagine that there are going to be opportunities aplenty to see more of Gomez, Fester, and plenty of others — and that, of course, includes the iconic Morticia.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what does Catherine Zeta-Jones ultimately want to see on the next batch of episodes? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter now, she does a decent job of laying some of that out.

I hope that I can have such a great character arc as I did in season two. But then again, I don’t know which way they’re going to go. I literally have no idea. I’d like to have more time with my mother and do more of a backstory there. Through our communication and actions, we kind of solidify that something went down that was completely, quite devastating for Moriticia. We saw [one of the things in Part 2]. Selfishly, I want to work more with Joanna Lumley. I’d love to do a bit more with Uncle Fester. He’s such a prominent part of the Addams family’s extended family. And I would imagine there would be some kind of Wednesday-Morticia confrontation, but maybe it would be finding some solace or common ground as she grows older.

One other thing we do wonder is if Netflix is ready or considering an expansion of the greater Wednesday / Addams Family universe. We know there were some who felt as though season 2 was over-stuffed. What is the best way to go about rectifying that? The answer feels rather simple.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wednesday season 3

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Wednesday season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







