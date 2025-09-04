Wednesday season 3: When will it start filming?

If you watched the second part of Wednesday season 2 this week on Netflix, it makes sense to want season 3 already.

So, what more can we say about it now? Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off with a reminder that more episodes have been greenlit and you do not have to worry about that. Instead, you simply have to wonder when the wheels are going to get turning on this batch of episodes.

While there is not a lot of precise details out there regarding production just yet, What’s On Netflix confirmed that filming right now is slated to start next spring. If that is the case, it is fair to assume that production is going to last for a solid chunk of next year. This would help to make a shorter turnaround between seasons than what we had between season 1 and season 2 … though it is really clear that we’re still going to be waiting for a pretty long time.

With the information above in hand, our general sentiment right now is that the third season is probably going to premiere around the same time in 2027 that season 2 did in 2025. This just makes the most sense when you think about the time needed to do editing and visual effects.

As for the story of next season…

For the time being, it feels fair to assume that one of the central narratives is going to be learning more about Ophelia given what we saw in the closing minutes of the finale. Also, there are going to be even more changes at Nevermore, which does appear on some level to be a near-constant thing.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Wednesday season 3 when it arrives?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

