Wednesday season 2 finale: Is Ophelia Frump alive?

We had a feeling that Wednesday season 2 part 2 would deliver its fair share of surprises, and we certainly got one courtesy of Ophelia Frump. As it turns out, Morticia’s sister and Wednesday’s aunt is actually still alive. Not only that, but she is being locked up by her own mother!

Based on what we saw in the final minutes of the finale, Hester has Ophelia trapped within a secret room in her house, and there is certainly some sort of connection between her and Jenna Ortega’s character. How else do you explain the message of “Wednesday Must Die” written out?

Speaking to Netflix’s own site Tudum, executive producer Al Gough indicates that the message was meant from the get-go to get people more curious as to whatever the future here is going to hold:

“It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren’t expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.”

Of course, this all raises a ton of connections as to what Ophelia is seeing, whether she can be discovered, and what all of this means for the future. Of course, at the same time we also do wonder if this will be connected at all to Nevermore, largely because the second season was, at least to some degree, a little too chaotic for its own good with all sorts of stories dangling in all directions. We’re not actually sure that it benefited from it, especially since the core of the series is the bond between Enid and the title character. The more of that we get, the better — but we do at least appreciate the ambition that we tend to see in just about every episode.

