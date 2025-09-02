Wednesday season 2 part 2: First look at Rosaline Rotwood

The second part of Wednesday season 2 is poised to arrive on Netflix a little later this month — how about a tease to tide us over?

Well, you head over to the official account now for the hit series, you can get a first look at Lady Gaga, who is going to be playing the still-mysterious role of Rosaline Rotwood. This is someone who is sorted blonde hair and apparently, spending some time with Thing. Is that just for the sake of the promotional photo, though? There is a larger mystery still present here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So is Rotwood going to be the central villain of the next part of the series? Well, there is a case to be made for that, but it really feels too early to tell. What we at least know at the moment is that Wednesday is the sort of show that is going to allow its cast and crew to do some crazy things — and we certainly hope that this is going to happen here! We also recognize that in addition to getting a chance to see Gaga on the next part of the season, you are also going to be seeing Gwendoline Christie back as Weems — albeit in a different form than what we saw back in season 1.

As for whether or not Gaga is going to be back for the already-renewed season 3, that remains to be seen — it also feels like that batch of episodes is fairly far down the road. We just have to wait and see if there is going to be a huge cliffhanger first and foremost — this show is capable of that!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now all about Wednesday and what lies ahead

What are you most eager to see entering Wednesday season 2 part 2 when it arrives?

What sort of role do you think that Gaga is going to be play? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







