Wednesday season 2 part 2: Jenna Ortega, cast look ahead

The premiere of Wednesday season 2 episode 2 is going to be coming in a matter of weeks, and we know there are reasons for excitement. How can there not be?

After all, consider for starters that the cliffhanger left the title character in a pretty perilous position, one where, if this was a totally different show, you could wonder whether or not she makes it out of there alive. However, because Jenna Ortega’s character is the primary reason the series exists, of course we would be getting more of her. How could we not?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new featurette that does take you a little bit more inside the series and what lies ahead here. The producers, Ortega, and even the returning Gwendoline Christie all turn up here, and we get a good reminder that in the world of Wednesday, nobody is ever truly dead and there are some opportunities in order to bring people back. Interestingly, it was also not always the plan to have the former Game of Thrones star back; instead, this was really just a response to what was done with the character in season 1.

Because of where the cliffhanger left things off, we do have it under good authority that we are going to see a batch of episodes ahead that are dramatic, intense, and stuffed full with a lot of great moments. There could be another cliffhanger at the end of this, especially since we know that a third season is already in the works. That wasn’t confirmed when season 2 was written but at the same time, we tend to think that it is coming.

