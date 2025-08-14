Wednesday season 2 part 2 trailer: Gwendoline Christie returns!

Leading up to the arrival of Wednesday season 2 part 2 on Netflix next month, we have another trailer to dive into! This one of course features a number of surprising elements, whether it be the title character’s fate or some happy returns.

Now, we can at least confirm that Gwendoline Christie is going to be back as Weems — but with that being said, it is going to be a really different side of the character from what we remember.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new Wednesday trailer that sets the stage for the next chapter, as Weems to now be serving as a spirit guide of sorts for Wednesday Addams. There is a lot that does need to be addressed following the big, Hyde-centric cliffhanger, and is there some serious of ruminations that will allow Wednesday a better view of the truth? For now, you have to at least hope that this ends up being the case.

As for the rest of the season, we do also get what appears to be Lady Gaga’s voice near the end of the preview, a sign that she may be playing some sort of adversary. It seems as though family secrets are going to be a huge part of the story arc in general now, so keep that in mind — but let’s also hope there is a good focus on Wednesday in the process. After all, one criticism from the first part of season 2 was that it highlighted too much of the Addams Family and not enough of her.

