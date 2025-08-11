Wednesday season 2 episode 5: EP on cliffhanger resolution

As we get ourselves prepared at this point to see Wednesday season 2 episode 5 on Netflix, obviously one question stands out: Is Wednesday Addams actually going to survive.

On paper, you can argue that the answer is obvious and 100% that is true — we do think that she is going to be able to make it through. However, we also do hope that there are some actual consequences to her being tossed out the window. If you gloss over this, it is honestly going to be a letdown.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Miles Millar did make it clear that there are plans to address the aftermath of this almost immediately, so you have no reason for concern:

“I remember being on the location scout, looking up at this window, saying that if any normal person was thrown out of a window by a monster and landed on that concrete, they’d be a human pancake … [However], she is Teflon, and the show is called Wednesday, so I predict that she’ll be back … We really wanted to end the first four with a with a bang, and hopefully we didn’t disappoint. It’s a fantastic sequence, and Tim [Burton] directed the hell out of it. Hopefully it leaves audiences on the edge of their seats wanting to come back for more.”

The most important question that we have to wonder here is precisely how Wednesday comes back, and if there are long-term consequences. If nothing else, this life-or-death situation is a rare instance of the character not being vulnerable. She is someone who often does pride herself on being a step ahead of anyone else. However, she is still human and vulnerable, and this story cements that further than almost anything else that we’ve had a chance to see.

