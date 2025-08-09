Wednesday season 2 episode 5: More Christopher Lloyd ahead?

Coming off of the first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix, we know there is a ton of great stuff ahead — even if we have to wait a while for it. The top priority in episode 5 will be addressing the big cliffhanger with the title character — but what happens after the fact?

Well, for starters, there will be payoff on some storylines involving characters new and old — and of course, that includes Christopher Lloyd’s character of Professor Orloff! This is the longest-tenured professor over at Nevermore, but also someone who is literally just a head in a jar.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Miles Millar had the following to say about the Professor’s story moving forward — and also how it could get surprisingly emotional hear and there:

“The idea is, can you feel emotion for someone whose character is just a head in a jar? And I think by the end of the season, you do … It’s a bit like Thing [Victor Dorobantu]. How do you embody an amputated hand with so much personality? And you really feel for him. So, that’s something that we were excited about, and Chris knocked it out of the park in terms of his performance.”

Our hope here does remain that we will continue to be surprised by not just Lloyd, but a wide array of some of the other performers at the same time. We still would not be super-shocked if there are some other major surprises sprinkled in here, mostly because of the fact that they could have been masked thanks to some of the Lady Gaga / other announcements that were thrown out there. On paper, can’t you argue that some of these were a pretty perfect smokescreen?

