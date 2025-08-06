Wednesday season 2 episode 5 return date at Netflix

Following the launch of the first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 at Netflix, it does make a lot of sense to look ahead. After all, how can we not after that cliffhanger? Tyler has escaped Willow Hill, Laurel is seemingly dead, and Wednesday Addams’ life is on the line.

We will be the first to go ahead and admit here that this is hardly the most jaw-dropping cliffhanger in the world, and for one simple reason: How is a show named after Jenna Ortega’s character going to continue without her? We are not so worried about her fate and rather, it is a simple question of consequences. How is what has transpired with her going to impact her long-term? That is something that we have to wait and see on, at least for the time being.

The plan at the moment is for the second part of the season to stream on September 3, which is just four weeks from today! If you have watched various Netflix shows over the years, you should be more than a little bit familiar with this pattern at this point. When they do split up their seasons, they do it in a way where there are a handful of weeks in between halves.

Of course, the second part of the season is going to resolve the big Wednesday cliffhanger but beyond that, work to introduce a few new elements and beyond just that, hopefully deliver a cliffhanger that sets the table for some more awesome stuff down the road. We know already that there is a season 3 coming down the road, so it is nice to not have to worry about that at this point.

