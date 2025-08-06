Wednesday season 2: Did Christina Ricci return as Laurel?

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 had their fair share of surprises, but the biggest one came about with Laurel.

Did you think that we were going to be seeing Christina Ricci back as this character? It was a hard thing to imagine for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, the actress has been busy with Yellowjackets. At the same time, it is really hard to keep a secret from much of the greater TV world.

Yet, it did happen, and over the course of episode 4, Ricci did have a pretty significant role — though with that being said, it did not last for all that long. Laurel managed to escape from Willow Hill and yet, Tyler ended up taking her out. She tried to convince him to stop, but he blamed her for almost everything — and now, she is gone. Meanwhile, Tyler himself has now escaped and that sets up some interesting stuff moving into the second half of the season.

As for Ricci saying goodbye to this part, it at least makes an element of sense. This was someone who was not going to be a huge part of the show forever, but her presence was welcome for so many reasons. Take, for example, all the nostalgia that is baked in to her being there. She is someone who is iconic to the Addams Family world and because of that, we are just grateful to have her for as long as we did here.

Remember now that the second part of Wednesday season 2 arrives next month on Netflix — who knows what sort of craziness we will see in that?

