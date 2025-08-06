Wednesday season 2 premiere: Is Xavier gone for good?

We knew moving into Wednesday season 2 that we were not going to be seeing the character of Xavier following the departure of Percy Hynes White. However, there was still some sort of mystery here that remained!

Namely, we are talking about not just how the character departed, but also the storyline that kickstarted as a result of that. Wednesday Addams received at the start of the season a painting of a red-eyed raven from Xavier, along with an attached note indicated that now, she finds herself with yet another mystery to solve.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more WEDNESDAY coverage right now!

Ultimately, this will lead us into a new story, but it is not something that will ever require Xavier to return. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Alfred Gough confirms that “we have seen the last of him” on “at a boarding school we mentioned in Season 1, Reichenbach, which is like the European version of Nevermore.”

With all of that in mind, we close the door both on Nevermore and beyond just that, a Wednesday love triangle storyline. In general, we are also going to be seeing less romance for Jenna Ortega’s character in general, which makes a ton of sense when you sit back and consider that she was never a character defined by that in the first place. This is someone who has always loved a good mystery and is pretty steeped in darkness; at this point, focusing on some of that (plus the dark comedy) is going to be the better move for the show in general.

Remember that today, we saw the kick-off for the first half of the season. There is a second half coming next month, and that means a lot more material to explore.

Related – A Wednesday season 3 has already been ordered

What do you think about Xavier’s exit on Wednesday season 2?

Do you think that the show handled this in the best way possible? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







