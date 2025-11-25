Landman season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More on Gallino’s role

One of the things that makes Landman season 2 so intriguing at present is the new mysteries thrown into the mix. Take, for example, Andy Garcia being back as Gallino after a brief introduction in the season 1 finale.

What we know at this point about him is this: We’re looking at a cartel boss, but someone also backing some of Cooper’s oil work. This means that he is intertwined now with Tommy and the rest of the family in a pretty big way … and don’t you think that is going to be messy?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Garcia said the following when asked if he can share more about the future for his character:

No, I really can’t. To tell you the truth, I can’t. It would be disrespectful to the surprises that await. I think it’s better to leave it unspoken for, but, like you said, there’s a little twinkle to what it could possibly be at the end of this episode. In the first season, there is an exchange between Billy and I in that [finale] scene where I say, “We need to be friends. We need to coexist.” He says, “We can stay out of each other’s way, but we ain’t never going to be friends.” And my character says, “Oh, no, we’re gonna be real good friends.” So that’s Taylor putting a curveball in, where you think it’s going to go in a certain direction, but he’s setting it up to newer and different dynamics.

Of course, Garcia is also the sort of charismatic actor who can make you think a lot of different things about him in a short period of time. He is not just present here to be some sort of random extension to the story, and absolutely things will get messy.

