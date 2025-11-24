Ice-T not leaving Law & Order: SVU, despite smaller screen presence

If you have watched Law & Order: SVU so far this season, then you are more than aware that Ice-T has been around less than usual as Fin. What’s the reason for that? Is this some sort of harbinger of bad things to come?

Well, the reality is truthfully a bit more complicated than this, but there is some good news in here as well — the actor / rapper has no plan to stop playing Fin. Ultimately, what is happening here is similar to what is going on with a lot of network TV shows, as there is a lot of financial belt-tightening to keep them on the air.

Speaking to TMZ, Ice noted that a lot of the limited presence is tied to not just smaller budgets, but also having more of Kelli Giddish this season as a series regular:

“It’s just basically business. They brought Kelli back … At the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, as far as budget-wise.”

He has indicated in the past that he loves Giddish and is happy to have him on board — and for him personally, his goal is simply to be around for as long as possible:

“I am not leaving the show … I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year, they said, ‘Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.’ Everything was cool with me … They have taken care of me for so long… I’m trying to get to Season 28.”

Is there a way to tighten the budget so that both of these actors are around alongside star Mariska Hargitay? We would love it but at the same time, that is up to some corporate higher-ups who may be less inclined to disclose their future plans.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

