Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes sense to want a Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 9 return date. With that, what can we say about it, let alone the larger road to come?

First and foremost here, let’s begin by sharing the rather-sad news that there is no new installment on the network next week — but that also makes sense when you consider that it’s Thanksgiving! This is clearly a time in which they want to preserve live viewership for the Mariska Hargitay series, which may also be why tonight was the fall finale — viewers are off doing a lot of other things during the holiday season!

Based on what has been released so far, the plan is for Law & Order: SVU season 27 to return on Thursday, January 8. There is not a lot of information out there about the next new episode, but it is our expectation that we are going to see something with a lot of twists and turns around every corner — and possibly some ties to major events. (In other words, the sort of stuff this show excels at for the most part.)

In general, one of the advantages to the series going off the air right now is that it is better poised to have a solid run of episodes moving into the new year — and really, we tend to think that this is one of the better ways to set it up for long-term success. Of course, it is weird to say that about what is already a record-setting show when it comes to how long it has been around, but we really just want it to go at this point however long Mariska is eager to star in it.

