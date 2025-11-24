NCIS season 23 episode 8 spoilers: Brian Dietzen co-writes!

For those eager to learn more about NCIS season 23 episode 8, we have to begin with big news for Brian Dietzen fans. Thanks to what we have learned about “Stolen Moments,” he is going to be taking on a big role behind the scenes! He will be a co-writer for this instalment, which he has taken on here and there in the past. (For this particular instance, he will be doing so alongside Jesse Stern.)

As for what makes this installment interesting, let’s just say that it will be particularly high stakes due to the Vice President’s official residence being a part of the story. Also, it could end up being relatively topical due to the presence of an AI chatbot in the case.

Want to learn a little bit more here about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the NCIS season 23 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Stolen Moments” – When a man is shot by the Secret Service outside the vice president’s official residence, NCIS is aided in the case by a new member of the team: an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

Of course, we know that there are a ton of people out there terrified by the presence of AI — and at times, for good reason. We do tend to think that this story could have a comedic edge to it but if not that, it could show that the bot does more harm than good.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

