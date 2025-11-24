Stranger Things 5 final trailer highlights the chaos to come

In just a matter of days from now on November 26, you are going to have a chance to see Stranger Things season 5 finally prepare with the first part. Isn’t there any way to actually brace yourselves?

Well, remember here first and foremost that this is the final season, and every single one of these episodes is going to feel massive. There could be deaths, twists, and visual effects galore, and we at least have a new trailer to better set the stage.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the “final trailer” for what is coming up later this week. There may not be huge spoilers in here, but we do think it sets the tone and the atmosphere for what is coming up. If you think back to the series’ humble beginnings, at that point it was really just all about a heavy dose of nostalgia with characters you could relate to from your own childhood. A lot has changed since then and these characters are significantly older. Do things work anywhere near the way that they once did? That is one of the obstacles that the show is facing.

If there is another one that comes to mind right now, it is the rather simple fact that Stranger Things is coming out after such an extreme wait between seasons. There are reasons for it, but is there a chance that a lot of viewers may not actually remember what previously happened? That honestly feels like something where if you are Netflix, you have to be prepared in order to figure that out, even if it is hard.

For those who are not aware, part 2 of the final season is coming on Christmas Day, with the series finale poised to drop on New Year’s Eve.

