A Man on the Inside season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the launch of season 2 this past week, is A Man on the Inside season 3 going to ultimately happen? Or, is this the end of the line for the comedy?

As you would imagine, shows that air on Netflix are rarely ever guaranteed to have a future. The same goes here for the Ted Danson series and while we are hopeful, nothing is anywhere close to certain. Odds are, the streaming service will take a look at the numbers the next few weeks in order to figure this out. You have not just total viewers who matter, but also how many watch the entirety of the season from start to finish. The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday should be a great time for people to catch up.

So while there may not be a season 3 for A Man on the Inside as of yet, it does sound like executive producer Mike Schur has a plan. Check out what he had to say about possible subject o matter to TV Insider:

“If we get a third season, the themes will remain the same and we’ll add some new ones. Among the ones that I’m interested in exploring are the state of the American city … [This] is very interesting to me for similar reasons that we set the show in a liberal arts school in the second season. It’s a subject that gets demonized all the time. I’ve lived in small towns and I’ve lived in suburbia, and I’ve lived in cities, and I think cities are great and they’re wonderful and exciting.. It’s a place where a whole bunch of people come together from a whole bunch of different places and get to meet each other and experience what it’s like to live with each other.”

One great thing about this show is that it can come together quickly. With that, we would not be surprised in the event that a third season airs in 2026 if it gets a renewal quickly enough.

Do you want to see A Man on the Inside season 3 happen?

