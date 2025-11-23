Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It may go without saying, but of course we would love more of the show at this point! After all, the November 16 episode was a fantastic look into the world of public media, and arguably one of the more important segments that we’ve ever seen the show put together.

Now, unfortunately, you do have to trade some of the good here with the bad. There is no new episode of the late-night show on the air tonight. Not only that, the same can be said for the rest of the year. Last week served as the season finale and now, we are in a spot where we have to wait a while to see what is going to be coming up next.

So how long of a wait are we talking about here? Well for now, our general feeling is that we’re going to be seeing it back at some point in February — most likely the week after the Super Bowl. That is something we’ve seen in the past and until we hear of a change, we will assume the same moving forward.

At this point, we really just should be grateful for the longevity that Last Week Tonight seems to have — just remember that there are not a lot of other shows out there that are able to have anywhere near this sort of consistency, let alone the ability to produce 30 shows a season. We also know that you can’t compare this to any other major late-night shows out there, given that every segment here needs to be exhaustively written and then vetted after the fact.

No matter when this series is back, we just hope for more of the same comedy we’ve had a chance to see this year.

